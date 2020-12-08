HARMONY, MINNESOTA – Michael L. Peters, 77 years old of Harmony, Minn., and formerly of Jesup, IA, died of natural causes, Thursday, December 3, 2020, at the Harmony Care Center, Harmony.
Public Graveside Services will be 12:00 p.m., Thursday, December, 10, 2020, at Cedar Crest Cemetery, Jesup, IA.
Public visitation will be 4-6 p.m., Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at White Funeral Home, 1315 Main St., Jesup, IA. Masks and social distancing will be required at the funeral home and cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the American Lutheran Church, Jesup and the American Cancer Society.
White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.
