Michael John Ball

A private family and extended family visitation will be held at 9:00 a.m. followed by a private family and extended family Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Family Parish, New Hampton, IA with Rev. Vince Rosonke celebrating the Mass. PLEASE JOIN THE FAMILY SATURDAY at 10:00 A.M.VIA FACEBOOK LIVE ON THE CONWAY-MARKHAM FUNERAL HOMES FACEBOOK PAGE. Interment will be following Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery. If desired, memorials may be made to Union Gospel Mission, Twin Cities.