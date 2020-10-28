Michael John Ball age 73 of Maple Grove, MN, formerly of New Hampton, IA died Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital.
A private family and extended family visitation will be held at 9:00 a.m. followed by a private family and extended family Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Family Parish, New Hampton, IA with Rev. Vince Rosonke celebrating the Mass. PLEASE JOIN THE FAMILY SATURDAY at 10:00 A.M.VIA FACEBOOK LIVE ON THE CONWAY-MARKHAM FUNERAL HOMES FACEBOOK PAGE. Interment will be following Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery. If desired, memorials may be made to Union Gospel Mission, Twin Cities.
