 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Michael Edward “Checker" Michalicek

  • 0

CEDAR FALLS–Michael Edward “Checker” Michalicek, 67, died at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, on Friday, October 22, 2021. A Memorial service will be 11:00 AM Saturday, November 6, at St. John Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be 4:00 – 7:00 PM Friday November 5, at Richardson Funeral Service, Cedar Falls. Inurnment will be at Alcock Cemetery, Fredricka, IA. Online condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com. Memorials to Northeast Iowa Food Bank Children’s Programs.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Keeping your jack-o’-lantern fresh through Halloween

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News