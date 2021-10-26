CEDAR FALLS–Michael Edward “Checker” Michalicek, 67, died at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, on Friday, October 22, 2021. A Memorial service will be 11:00 AM Saturday, November 6, at St. John Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be 4:00 – 7:00 PM Friday November 5, at Richardson Funeral Service, Cedar Falls. Inurnment will be at Alcock Cemetery, Fredricka, IA. Online condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com. Memorials to Northeast Iowa Food Bank Children’s Programs.
