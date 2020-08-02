× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Michael E. Hansen, 57, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, May 13, at his home.

He was born August 1, 1962 in Waterloo, son of Dale and Virginia Towsley Hansen.

Graveside services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8 at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

