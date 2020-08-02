You have permission to edit this article.
WATERLOO – Michael E. Hansen, 57, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, May 13, at his home.

He was born August 1, 1962 in Waterloo, son of Dale and Virginia Towsley Hansen.

Graveside services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8 at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at: www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

