Michael C. Miller

Celebration of Life to take place on Saturday, August 14, 2021 from 4:00—6:00 p.m. at Bethany Funeral home.

In Lieu of flowers the family has directed memorials to the American Heart Association.

Private Family Inurnment to take place at St. John Cemetery Mausoleum.

Bethany Funeral Home, 8201 Harrison St., La Vista, NE, 68128. www.bethanyfuneralhome.com