Michael C. “Mike” Davis
Michael C. “Mike” Davis

VINTON—Michael C. “Mike” Davis, 58, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 28, 2020 at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

A celebration of Mike’s life will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at the Phillips Funeral Home Chapel (212 E. 6th Street) in Vinton. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until service time at the funeral home.

