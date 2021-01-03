VINTON—Michael C. “Mike” Davis, 58, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 28, 2020 at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

A celebration of Mike’s life will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at the Phillips Funeral Home Chapel (212 E. 6th Street) in Vinton. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until service time at the funeral home.