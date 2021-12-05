DIKE-Mervin Dean Andersen, age 91, formerly of Dike, died Monday, November 29, 2021, at MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center. Memorial services will be held in the spring at Dike United Methodist Church. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online guestbook at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.
