OELWEIN-Merl L. McFarlane, 93, of Oelwein, Iowa, died on Friday, July 30, 2021, in Pine Island, Minnesota.
Memorial Service: 2:00 P.M. Saturday, August 21, 2021, at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein, with Doug McFarlane officiating.
Visitation is for one hour before the service at the funeral home.
Military Graveside Service by the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard.
Final Resting Place: Woodlawn Cemetery, Oelwein, Iowa.
Memorial Fund: Williams Center for the Arts, Oelwein, where Merl and Lois attended many performances and enjoyed supporting the community.
Due to the ongoing Covid-19 Pandemic, the family asks that everyone at the funeral wear a mask.
Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.