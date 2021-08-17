OELWEIN-Merl L. McFarlane, 93, of Oelwein, Iowa, died on Friday, July 30, 2021, in Pine Island, Minnesota.

Memorial Service: 2:00 P.M. Saturday, August 21, 2021, at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein, with Doug McFarlane officiating.

Visitation is for one hour before the service at the funeral home.

Military Graveside Service by the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard.

Final Resting Place: Woodlawn Cemetery, Oelwein, Iowa.

Memorial Fund: Williams Center for the Arts, Oelwein, where Merl and Lois attended many performances and enjoyed supporting the community.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 Pandemic, the family asks that everyone at the funeral wear a mask.

