Melva Jean Johnston
Melva Jean Johnston

LA PORTE CITY-Melva Jean Johnston age 73 of La Porte City died at her home on Friday February 5,2021. Public visitation will be held from 4:00PM to 6:00PM Tuesday February 9,2021 at Locke Funeral Home. Public Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 AM Wednesday February 10,2021 at Locke Funeral Home with burial in Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralhome.com

