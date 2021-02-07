LA PORTE CITY-Melva Jean Johnston age 73 of La Porte City died at her home on Friday February 5,2021. Public visitation will be held from 4:00PM to 6:00PM Tuesday February 9,2021 at Locke Funeral Home. Public Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 AM Wednesday February 10,2021 at Locke Funeral Home with burial in Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralhome.com
Melva Jean Johnston
