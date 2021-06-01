 Skip to main content
Maylene D. Frink
Maylene D. Frink

CEDAR FALLS-Maylene D. Frink, 88, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the Western Home Deery Suites.

A Celebration of Life Service will be 3:00 p.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Island Park Beach House, with private burial at Greenwood Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Memorials may be directed to the Western Home Communities. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

