WATERLOO-Maylee Rose Hepworth, 2 month old daughter of Adam Hepworth and Cheyanne Meany died Friday, December 10, 2021, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. Services: will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 17, 2021, at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave. Visitation will be held one hour before the service. Memorials: may be directed to the family. Arrangements by Locke at Tower Park Kimball Chapel, Waterloo. 319-233-6138. Online condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralservices.com.
