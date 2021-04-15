WATERLOO-May Rose Mixdorf, 87, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, April 14, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital. Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 17, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 to service time on Saturday. Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgraurp.com.