Maxine M. Heise

Maxine M. Heise, 93, of Waterloo, died Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Parkview Manor Nursing Home in Reinbeck.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. January 4, 2022 at Trinity American Lutheran Church with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. January 3, 2022 at Locke Funeral Home on 4th Street. A memorial fund will be established. Locke Funeral Home on 4th Street is assisting the family. Locke on 4th, 319-233-6138. www.LockeFuneralServices.com.

