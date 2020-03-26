Maxine F. Herold
CRESCO — Maxine F. Herold, 75, of Cresco, died on Monday, March 23, at home. Visitation will be held from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, March 27, at Hindt-Hudek Funeral Home in Cresco. A private family graveside service at Calvary Cemetery in Cresco.

