Mattie Irene Henricks, 85, of Grundy Center, Iowa, passed away on December 25, 2020 at Creekside Living in Grundy Center. Mattie was born on February 9, 1935 in Parkersburg, Iowa. Services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.abelsfuneralhomes.com