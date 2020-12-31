Mattie Irene Henricks, 85, of Grundy Center, Iowa, passed away on December 25, 2020 at Creekside Living in Grundy Center. Mattie was born on February 9, 1935 in Parkersburg, Iowa. Services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.abelsfuneralhomes.com
Mattie Irene Henricks
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.