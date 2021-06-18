 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Matthew D. Rolinger
0 entries

Matthew D. Rolinger

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO-Matthew D. Rolinger, 47, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, June 8, at home. Services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 21, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with inurnment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed via https:/blessedsacramentwaterloo.org/blesac-live. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 20, at the church, with a 7 p.m. vigil and time of sharing, and for an hour before services on Monday. Memorials may be directed to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church or the family. Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Chlorine shortage and your pool

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News