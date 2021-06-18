WATERLOO-Matthew D. Rolinger, 47, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, June 8, at home. Services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 21, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with inurnment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed via https:/blessedsacramentwaterloo.org/blesac-live. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 20, at the church, with a 7 p.m. vigil and time of sharing, and for an hour before services on Monday. Memorials may be directed to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church or the family. Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.