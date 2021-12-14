June 7, 1948-December 7, 2021
Mary Wong Boileau, 73, of Cedar Falls died Tuesday December 7 at MercyOne Hospital.
Mary was born June 7, 1948, in Waterloo, daughter of Wayne and Lane Wong.
Memorials may be directed to First Christian Church, 1302 W 11th St, Cedar Falls, IA 50613.
The funeral service for Mary will be at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at First Christian Church, Cedar Falls. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Tuesday, December 21 at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home; resuming on Wednesday at 9:30 AM until the time of service at the church. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery. Masks are recommended to worn at the visitation and required at the church for visitation and funeral service.
