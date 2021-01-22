 Skip to main content
Mary Louise Wurtz
Mary Louise Wurtz

CEDAR FALLS – Mary Louise Wurtz, 92, of Cedar Falls passed away on January 18th, 2021 at her home. No services are planned for this time. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family. Online guestbook at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

