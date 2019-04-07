{{featured_button_text}}
WASHBURN --- Mary Lou Heath, 74, of DeSoto, Wis., and formerly of Washburn, died March 30 at home from complications of Alzheimer's. Funeral services are 11 a.m. Monday, April 8, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation is 1 to 4 p.m. today, April 7, at Kearns Funeral Service; memorials to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.

