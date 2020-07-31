You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mary L. Roethler
0 entries

Mary L. Roethler

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Mary L. Roethler age 77, of North Washington, IA passed away on July 28, 2020 at Mercy One North Hospice Mason City, IA.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Immaculate Conception Church in North Washington, IA at 10:30am on Monday, August 3, 2020 with Father Brian Dellaert officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery at North Washington.

Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00pm on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Conway-Markham Funeral Home in New Hampton, IA. Scriptural Wake Service to follow the visitation 7:00pm. Visitation will continue at the church on Monday, one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be directed to the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Roethler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News