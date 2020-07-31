Mary L. Roethler

Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Immaculate Conception Church in North Washington, IA at 10:30am on Monday, August 3, 2020 with Father Brian Dellaert officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery at North Washington.

Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00pm on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Conway-Markham Funeral Home in New Hampton, IA. Scriptural Wake Service to follow the visitation 7:00pm. Visitation will continue at the church on Monday, one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be directed to the family.