Mary Jo Rindels
Mary Jo Rindels

BRISTOW-Mary Jo Rindels, 86, of Bristow, passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021 at the Franklin General Hospital. Visitation will be 5-7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021 at the Sietsema-Atkinson Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. on Saturday June 19, 2021 at the Sietsema-Atkinson Funeral Home in Hampton with burial to follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Bristow.

