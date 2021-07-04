CEDAR FALLS – Mary Frances Murphy, age 60, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, July 3, 2021 at MercyOne Cedar Falls. Mass of Christian burial will be 11am Wednesday, July 7, at St Patrick Catholic Church, Cedar Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church. Online guestbook at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com. Memorials may be directed to the family.