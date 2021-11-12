CEDAR FALLS-Mary Ellen Yusko, 67, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, November 9, at MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center. Services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 15, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, November 14, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, Waterloo, where there will be a 3 p.m. rosary and a 7 p.m. rosary. Visitation will continue at the church for an hour before services on Monday. Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.