WATERLOO-Mary Ellen Tonkin, 80, of Waterloo, died Sunday, June 27, at home. A celebration of life will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 2, at Cedar Valley Community Church with a private family burial in Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 1, and for an hour before services on Friday, all at the church. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgraurp.com.