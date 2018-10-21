Try 1 month for 99¢
WAVERLY --- Mary Ellen Lampe, 75, of Waverly, died Thursday, Oct. 18, at the Cedar Valley Hospice House in Waterloo. Graveside services are 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24, at Harlington Cemetery, Waverly. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 23 at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly; memorials to the Lampe family, the National Kidney Foundation, or the Iowa Commission for the Blind. Online condolences at www.kaisercorson.com.

