Mary E. Good

MAYNARD — Mary Ellen Good, 62, of Maynard, passed away on July 10, 2020 at Cedar Valley Hospice Home. Visitation will be at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories on Monday, July 13, 2020, from noon until 2:00 PM. A service for Mary will be held at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories on Monday, July 13, 2020, at 2:00 PM. Memorials may be director to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.overtonfuneralhomes.com. Overton Funeral Home, Dysart is handling arrangements. 319-476-7355.