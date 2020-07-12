Mary E. Good

MAYNARD — Mary Ellen Good, 62, of Maynard, passed away on July 10, 2020 at Cedar Valley Hospice Home. Visitation will be at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories on Monday, July 13, 2020, from noon until 2:00 PM. A service for Mary will be held at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories on Monday, July 13, 2020, at 2:00 PM. Memorials may be director to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.overtonfuneralhomes.com. Overton Funeral Home, Dysart is handling arrangements. 319-476-7355.
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Good as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.