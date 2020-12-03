 Skip to main content
Mary Ava Davis
Mary Ava Davis

Mary Ava Davis, 96, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, December 1 at Ravenwood Specialty Care in Waterloo; Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. December 7 at Locke Funeral Home with burial in Garden of Memories; visitation for one hour prior to service at the funeral home; Memorials to First Presbyterian Church of Waterloo; Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more; Locke Funeral Home, 319-233-6138.

