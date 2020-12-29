 Skip to main content
Marvel F. Dennie
Marvel F. Dennie

Marvel F. Dennie, 89, of Independence, Iowa, died, December 27, 2020 at Lexington Estate in Independence.

Funeral Service: 10:30 A.M. Thursday, December 31, 2020 at the Church of Christ United, Winthrop.

Visitation: 4:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday at the Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home in Winthrop and for one hour before the service at the church on Thursday.

Interment: Fairview Cemetery, Winthrop, Iowa.

