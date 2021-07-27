 Skip to main content
Martha Anderson
Martha Anderson

CEDAR FALLS-Martha Anderson, age 89, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, December 12, 2020 at Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls. Memorial services will be 11:30 AM, Saturday, July 31, 2021 at First United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls. Burial will be at Indiana Chapel Cemetery in rural Attica, IA. at a later date. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church. Online guestbook at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com. Memorials may be directed to the family.

