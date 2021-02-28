Marlys O. Brown, 88, of Sun City West, Arizona and formerly of Oelwein, Iowa died February 23, 2021 at her home.
Funeral Service: 11:00 A.M. Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church in Oelwein. The service will be live streamed on the church Facebook page at Zion Lutheran Oelwein.
Visitation: 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. Saturday at the church.
Interment: Woodlawn Cemetery, Oelwein.
The Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein is assisting the family.
Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.