Marlys O. Brown, 88, of Sun City West, Arizona and formerly of Oelwein, Iowa died February 23, 2021 at her home.

Funeral Service: 11:00 A.M. Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church in Oelwein. The service will be live streamed on the church Facebook page at Zion Lutheran Oelwein.

Visitation: 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. Saturday at the church.

Interment: Woodlawn Cemetery, Oelwein.

The Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein is assisting the family.

Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.