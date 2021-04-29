 Skip to main content
Marlin Charles Menzel
Marlin Charles Menzel

  Updated
WAVERLY-Marlin Charles Menzel, age 92, of Waverly, Iowa, died Tuesday, April 27, at Waverly Health Center in Waverly, Iowa.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 30, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 1, at Life Church in Waverly with Pastor Matt Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Warren Cemetery, rural Waverly. Memorials may be directed to Marlin’s family for later designation and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. 319-352-1187

