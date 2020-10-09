Mark E. Frein

A private family funeral service will take place on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at the Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory—Olson Chapel with interment in Calvary Cemetery, Charles City with military rites by the Nashua V.F.W. Post. There will be no public visitation. Online condolences may be left for the Frein family at hugebackfuneralhome.com (641) 435-4134