Marjorie M. “Marj” Pepin
CENTER POINT-Marjorie M. “Marj” Pepin, 78, of Center Point, Iowa, died on Saturday morning, August 14, 2021, at the Bartels Lutheran Home, Waverly.

Memorial Service: 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein.

Visitation will be for one hour before the service at the funeral home.

Final Resting Place: Woodlawn Cemetery, Oelwein, Iowa.

