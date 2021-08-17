CENTER POINT-Marjorie M. “Marj” Pepin, 78, of Center Point, Iowa, died on Saturday morning, August 14, 2021, at the Bartels Lutheran Home, Waverly.

Memorial Service: 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein.

Visitation will be for one hour before the service at the funeral home.