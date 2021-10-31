 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marjorie K. Schmoll

  • 0

Marjorie K. Schmoll

MARSHALLTOWN-Marjorie K. Schmoll, 88, of Marshalltown and formerly of Cedar Falls, died Friday October 29, 2021 at Bickford Cottage in Marshalltown.

Services are pending. Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 35: Holiday supply issues

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News