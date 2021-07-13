Marjorie I. “Marge” Grimm, 81, of Waverly and formerly of Harpers Ferry and Maynard, Iowa died Saturday afternoon, July 10, 2021, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly, Iowa.

Funeral Service: 10:30 A.M. Thursday, July 15, 2021, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Maynard with Rev. Dennis Frank and Chaplain Mike Blair of Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community officiating.

Visitation: 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Maynard and for one hour before the service at the church on Thursday.

Interment: Long Grove Cemetery in Maynard.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed in her name to Bremwood Lutheran Services of Iowa in Waverly or the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.

Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.