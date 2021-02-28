SUMNER-Marjorie Eisele, age 91, of Sumner, IA, died Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner, IA.
A public funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 1, 2021, at Hugeback—Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in Fredericksburg with Rev. Mike Christie officiating. For those attending, it is required to practice social distancing and wear face masks to both the funeral and visitation.
Interment will be held in Rosehill Cemetery, Fredericksburg.
Friends may greet the family from 10:00—11:00 a.m. Monday, March 1, 2021, at Hugeback—Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in Fredericksburg. (563) 237-6212
