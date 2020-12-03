 Skip to main content
Marjorie E. Eilderts
Marjorie E. Eilderts

Marjorie “Marj” Esther Eilderts, age 86, of Parkersburg, Iowa, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020, at Parker Place Memory Care in Parkersburg due to complications of Covid-19.

Celebration of Life will be at a later date with inurnment at Oak Hill Cemetery in Parkersburg.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com

