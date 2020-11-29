Marjorie Ann Kramer (Jungling)

Private funeral services will be held at 10:30AM, on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock with Pastor Ron Bupp officiating. The service will be live-streamed on the Kaiser-Corson Facebook page for those unable to attend. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Shell Rock. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 4th, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock. Due to COVID-19 only fifteen people at a time will be allowed in the funeral home during visitation. Therefore, visitation will be by invite only. Please contact Jackie Kramer at 319-231-7029 to schedule a time to attend. Masks and strict social distancing are required for all services. Memorials may be directed to Marge’s family and condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.