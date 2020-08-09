You have permission to edit this article.
Marilyn Schmadeke Shultz Shipp
Marilyn Schmadeke Shultz Shipp

Marilyn Schmadeke Shultz Shipp, 85, of Waverly, formerly of Clarksville and Greene, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020, at the Waverly Health Center in Waverly.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Mike Blair officiating. Following a luncheon, the burial will be held in Rose Hill Cemetery in Greene at 2:00 p.m. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Tuesday. Attendees are encouraged to wear a face covering and practice social distancing. Memorials may be directed toward the Bartels Chaplaincy Fund or the Alzheimer’s Association. On-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements. 319-352-1187

