 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marilyn Palmer Ray
0 entries

Marilyn Palmer Ray

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Cedar Falls—Marilyn Palmer Ray, 88, formerly of Parkersburg, died Wednesday Feb 3, 2021 in Cedar Falls. Memorial services will be Monday, February 8 at 10:30am at Prairie Lakes Church, Cedar Falls, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Parkersburg. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice. Full obit on Sunday. www.richardsonfuneralservice.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News