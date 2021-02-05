Cedar Falls—Marilyn Palmer Ray, 88, formerly of Parkersburg, died Wednesday Feb 3, 2021 in Cedar Falls. Memorial services will be Monday, February 8 at 10:30am at Prairie Lakes Church, Cedar Falls, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Parkersburg. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice. Full obit on Sunday. www.richardsonfuneralservice.com