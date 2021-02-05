Cedar Falls—Marilyn Palmer Ray, 88, formerly of Parkersburg, died Wednesday Feb 3, 2021 in Cedar Falls. Memorial services will be Monday, February 8 at 10:30am at Prairie Lakes Church, Cedar Falls, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Parkersburg. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice. Full obit on Sunday. www.richardsonfuneralservice.com
Marilyn Palmer Ray
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.