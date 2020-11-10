 Skip to main content
Marilyn M. Tix
Marilyn M. Tix

WATERLOO—Marilyn M. Tix, 75, of Waterloo, Iowa passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Manor Care.

There will be no services at this time. Memorials may be directed to the family and online condolences can be left at www.parrottandwood.com.

Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories is assisting the family. 319-232-3235

