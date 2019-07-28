{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO --- Marilyn M. Gonnerman, 84, of Waterloo, died Saturday, July 27, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City. Funeral arrangements are pending at Locke Funeral Home, (319) 233-6138; online condolences at www.Lockefuneralhome.com.

