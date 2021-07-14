 Skip to main content
Marilyn Lou Pattee Cox
Marilyn Lou Pattee Cox

JANESVILLE-Marilyn Lou Pattee Cox, 89, of Janesville, Iowa, died at her home on Monday, July 12, 2021.

Services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, July 16, 2021, at Life Church in Waverly, with burial at Washington Chapel Cemetery, rural Cedar Falls. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Memorials may be directed to UnityPoint Hospice or the church. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

