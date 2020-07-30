Marilyn Keigan
0 entries

Marilyn Keigan

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Marilyn Keigan age 76 of Plainfield, IA, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN.

Funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, at The Bridge Church in Charles City, IA with Rev. Rob Williams III celebrating the service. Interment will follow at Pleasant Valley Cemetery in rural Clarksville.

Friends may greet the family from 4:00—7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory — Olson Chapel in Nashua. Visitation continues an hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church in Charles City. Online condolences for Marilyn’s family may be left at hugebackfuneralhome.com. 641-435-4134.

To send flowers to the family of Marilyn Keigan, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 1
Service
Saturday, August 1, 2020
10:30AM-11:30AM
The Bridge Church
913 South Main Street
Charles City, Iowa 50616
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
Jul 31
Visitation
Friday, July 31, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Hugeback & Johnson Funeral Home - Nashua
319 Main Street
Nashua, IA 50658
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News