Marilyn Keigan

Funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, at The Bridge Church in Charles City, IA with Rev. Rob Williams III celebrating the service. Interment will follow at Pleasant Valley Cemetery in rural Clarksville.

Friends may greet the family from 4:00—7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory — Olson Chapel in Nashua. Visitation continues an hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church in Charles City. Online condolences for Marilyn’s family may be left at hugebackfuneralhome.com. 641-435-4134.