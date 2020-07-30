Marilyn Keigan age 76 of Plainfield, IA, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN.
Funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, at The Bridge Church in Charles City, IA with Rev. Rob Williams III celebrating the service. Interment will follow at Pleasant Valley Cemetery in rural Clarksville.
Friends may greet the family from 4:00—7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory — Olson Chapel in Nashua. Visitation continues an hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church in Charles City. Online condolences for Marilyn’s family may be left at hugebackfuneralhome.com. 641-435-4134.
Service information
10:30AM-11:30AM
913 South Main Street
Charles City, Iowa 50616
4:00PM-7:00PM
319 Main Street
Nashua, IA 50658
