Marilyn Jane Spear
Marilyn Jane Spear, age 78, of Clayton, IA, formerly of Waterloo, IA died Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at the Guttenberg Care Center.

Arrangements are being handled by Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, 207 S. 1st St, Guttenberg, There will be a Private Family Graveside Service.

