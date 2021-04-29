 Skip to main content
Marianne June Kiewiet
Marianne June Kiewiet

  • Updated
GRUNDY CENTER-Marianne June Kiewiet, 86, of Grundy Center, passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, April 27th at the Grundy County Memorial Hospital in Grundy Center, while under the care of Cedar Valley Hospice. The funeral service for Marianne will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 10:30 AM at the American Lutheran Church in Grundy Center, with Pastor Luther Thoresen officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service, at the church. Burial will follow services at the Rosehill Cemetery in Grundy Center. Masks and social distancing are recommended. Memorials may be directed to the family and messages of condolence and memories of Marianne can be left at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com. The Abels Funeral & Cremation Service-Engelkes Chapel in Grundy Center has been entrusted with services. For further assistance, you may call the funeral home at (319) 824-3319.

