Marian R. Haaf
WATERLOO - Marian Rose Haaf, 92, of Waterloo, died Monday, July 20, at her daughter's home in Minneapolis, Minnesota. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, July 28, at St. Edward's Catholic Church, which may be viewed via St. Edward's YouTube channel, www.sted.org. Entombment will be in the Mt. Olivet Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 27, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, 234-6274, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary and a 7 p.m. vigil service. Memorials may be directed to the church or Columbus High School. Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
