GRUNDY CENTER-Marian Ethel McCubbin, 96 of Grundy Center, passed away on Monday, November 1, 2021 at Creekside Living, while under the care of Cedar Valley Hospice. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, Engelkes Chapel in Grundy Center. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, November 5, 2021 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Grundy Center. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.abelsfuneralhomes.com