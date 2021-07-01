Margaret Smoot

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Friday, July 2, 2021, at the Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Allison. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Trinity Reformed Church in Allison. Burial will take place in the Allison Cemetery.