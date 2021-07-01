 Skip to main content
Margaret Smoot
Margaret Smoot

ALLISON-Margaret Smoot, 98, of Allison, passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at the Rehabilitation Center of Allison.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Friday, July 2, 2021, at the Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Allison. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Trinity Reformed Church in Allison. Burial will take place in the Allison Cemetery.

The Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home of Allison is assisting Margaret’s family.

www.sietsemavogelfuneralhomes.com

