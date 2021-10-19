 Skip to main content
Margaret Jane Stahl

GRUNDY CENTER-Margaret Jane Stahl, age 72, of Grundy Center, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Creekside Living in Grundy Center while under the care of Cedar Valley Hospice. Services and burial will be held privately by the family. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.abelsfuneralhomes.com

Margaret was born on June 27, 1949 in Marshalltown, Iowa.

